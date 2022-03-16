What's new at Toyota Field in 2022: Trash Pandas announce several new additions for fans

Extended netting, a new bar in the outfield and a speed pitching cage are just a few of the many new additions that fans can enjoy at Toyota Field this year.
The Rocket City Trash Pandas recently announced the changes, as well as their new presenting sponsor. Booz Allen Hamilton is set to host a number of community events during the 2022 season, have their logo on display near the Trash Pandas dugout and sponsor post-game fireworks for Opening Night on April 12.
"The atmosphere here is incredibly energetic and fun, and we're excited to be part of that spirit," said Kristina Barbee, principal for Booz Allen Hamilton in Huntsville. "We look forward to a successful baseball season."
In the outfield, fans will have the opportunity to show off their pitching arms at a new Mojo Speed Pitch Cage. For a small fee, fans can have their pitch clocked by throwing at a realistic catcher, with accuracy a key for success on the mound.
New in 2022 will be a bar in center field near the bullpens, which will feature craft beers and signature Trash Pandas cocktails. That comes as part of the 360 experience, which is designed to provide a full experience around the concourse with a variety of food and drink options, to allow fans to best enjoy everything Toyota Field has to offer on game day.
The protective netting at Toyota Field has been extended throughout the ballpark to help enhance fan safety. The original netting behind the dugouts and home plate has been raised 10 feet to a height of 35 feet. New netting has been added down both baselines and will taper down toward the foul poles to a height of about 12 feet.
“Fan safety is our No. 1 priority at Toyota Field,” Trash Pandas General Manager Garrett Fahrmann said. “Our new protective netting will provide a safer atmosphere for everyone to watch the game without sacrificing the close-up views of the action that fans have grown to love.”
For suite and club-level guests, a New Era merchandise kiosk will be open near the press box during Trash Pandas games to give fans an opportunity to purchase caps and merchandise beyond the Junkyard Team Store.
For fans of stats, a new Hawk-Eye system has been installed at Toyota Field and will give the Trash Pandas incredible information about what happens during the game such as the speed of a pitch, the distance of a home run, the height of a batted ball and so much more.
Toyota Field is a cashless venue, accepting most major credit cards as well as Apple Pay and Google Pay. Additionally, a Clear Bag Policy will be in place for all games at Toyota Field. No outside food or drink is allowed inside Toyota Field.
The 2022 Trash Pandas season is not impacted by the current MLB lockout. The season begins on Friday, April 8 at Birmingham before the home opener at Toyota Field on Tuesday, April 12 against Pensacola.