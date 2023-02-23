What's included in Alabama's Severe Weather Tax-Free Weekend

Alabama's 18th annual severe weather preparedness sales tax holiday will take place this weekend.
It will run from Friday February 24, at 12:01 a.m. until Sunday, February 26, at midnight.
Tax-free items include:
• AAA-cell batteries
• AA-cell batteries
• C-cell batteries
• D-cell batteries
• 6-volt batteries
• 9-volt batteries
• Cellular phone battery
• Cellular phone charger
• Portable self-powered or battery-powered radio, two-way radio, weather-band radio or NOAA weather radio
• Portable self-powered light source, including battery-powered flashlights, lanterns, or emergency glow sticks
• Tarpaulin
• Plastic sheeting
• Plastic drop cloths
• Other flexible waterproof sheeting
• Ground anchor system, such as bungee cords or rope, or tie-down kit
• Duct tape
• Plywood, window film or other materials specifically designed to protect window coverings
• Non-electric food storage cooler or water storage container
• Non-electric can opener
• Artificial ice
• Blue ice
• Ice packs
• Reusable ice
• Self-contained first aid kit
• Fire extinguisher
• Smoke detector
• Carbon monoxide detector
• Gas or diesel fuel tank or container
• Any portable generator and power cords used to provide light or communications or preserve food in the event of a power outage (if less than $1,000 dollars)