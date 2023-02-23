 Skip to main content
What's included in Alabama's Severe Weather Tax-Free Weekend

Albertville weather radios

Alabama's 18th annual severe weather preparedness sales tax holiday will take place this weekend. 

It will run from Friday February 24, at 12:01 a.m. until Sunday, February 26, at midnight. 

Tax-free items include:

• AAA-cell batteries

• AA-cell batteries

• C-cell batteries

• D-cell batteries

• 6-volt batteries

• 9-volt batteries

• Cellular phone battery

• Cellular phone charger

• Portable self-powered or battery-powered radio, two-way radio, weather-band radio or NOAA weather radio

• Portable self-powered light source, including battery-powered flashlights, lanterns, or emergency glow sticks

• Tarpaulin

• Plastic sheeting

• Plastic drop cloths

• Other flexible waterproof sheeting

• Ground anchor system, such as bungee cords or rope, or tie-down kit

• Duct tape

• Plywood, window film or other materials specifically designed to protect window coverings

• Non-electric food storage cooler or water storage container

• Non-electric can opener

• Artificial ice

• Blue ice

• Ice packs

• Reusable ice

• Self-contained first aid kit

• Fire extinguisher

• Smoke detector

• Carbon monoxide detector

• Gas or diesel fuel tank or container

• Any portable generator and power cords used to provide light or communications or preserve food in the event of a power outage (if less than $1,000 dollars)

