Whataburger sets grand opening date for new Athens restaurant

Whataburger is ready to open in Athens.
The restaurant will open at 11 a.m. Tuesday for 24/7 drive-thru service only at its 1321 U.S. Highway E. Ground was broken on the site in February.
According to a news release, Whataburger in the coming weeks plans to roll out additional service options for the community, including dining room access, ordering via the Whataburger App and Whataburger.com, curbside and delivery.
The Whataburger team of 120 local employees will be led by Operating Partner Shenequa Phipps.
This location is the first of 30 restaurants set to open through 2027 in partnership with MWB Restaurants, LLC, Whataburger’s local franchise group. Additional corporate and franchise-owned restaurants coming to the area include:
- 6950 US Hwy 431, Albertville, Ala. 35950 – late 2022
- 7833 Hwy 72 W, Madison, Ala. 35758 – late 2022
- 23065 John T Reid Pkwy, Scottsboro, Ala. 35769 – 2023
- 14739 US 231, Hazel Green, Ala. 35750 – 2023
- 5850 University Dr NW, Huntsville, Ala. 35806 – 2023
- 2015 Cherokee Ave SW, Cullman, Ala. 35055 – 2023
- 1562 Florence Blvd, Florence, Ala. 35630 – 2023