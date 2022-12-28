Whataburger sets Albertville grand opening

After months of waiting, Whataburger is ready to open in Albertville.
The location at 6950 U.S. 431 will open at 11 a.m. Jan. 5.
Initially, the 24/7 restaurant will only be open for drive-thru service. Dining room access and delivery will be added in the coming weeks.
The Albertville location is led by Cortney Brooks and will employ 120 people.
Additional restaurants coming to the area in 2023 include:
- 2056 Winchester Rd NE, Huntsville
- 14739 US 231, Hazel Green
- 23065 John T Reid Pkwy, Scottsboro
- 5850 University Dr NW, Huntsville
- 1562 Florence Blvd, Florence
- 2015 Cherokee Ave SW, Cullman