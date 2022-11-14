Whataburger ready to break ground in Scottsboro

Whataburger’s growth across North Alabama continues.
On Thursday, franchisee MWB Restaurants LLC and the Mountain Lakes Chamber of Commerce will hold a groundbreaking ceremony to celebrate the first Scottsboro Whataburger restaurant scheduled to open in 2023.
The event at 23065 John T Reid Parkway begins at 10 a.m.
The restaurant expects to bring about 100 jobs. Hiring already is in progress for restaurant managers, with other jobs to open soon. Find more information on all employment opportunities HERE.
“We could not be more thrilled to bring Whataburger’s fresh, bold flavors and extraordinary hospitality to Scottsboro, and are eager to celebrate alongside the community,” said John Reno, CEO of MWB Restaurants, in a news release.
“We look forward to opening our doors in 2023 and bringing 30 additional restaurants to the Northern Alabama market over the next five years.”
The restaurant will feature an open-concept dining room and double drive-thru, among other features.