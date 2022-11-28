Whataburger now open in Madison

Traffic in Madison officially has reason to get a bit more hectic.
After months of anticipation, the Whataburger at 7833 U.S. 72 finally opened Monday. The restaurant is open 24/7, but for now only is serving customers via its double drive-thrus. Diners will be able to eat inside and place online/curbside orders soon, according to a news release. And once inside, guests can check out a custom interior mural featuring Madison’s hometown landmarks.
The restaurant employs 100 and is led by Operating Partner Shameka Fletcher.
“We couldn’t be more pleased to make our entry into the community with our first restaurants in Madison” said Daniel Ruiz, area coach at Whataburger said in a statement provided to WAAY.
“We’ve had the privilege of meeting a few of our new neighbors and already feel at home as we plant our roots. We look forward to meeting and serving our guests here in Madison.”
Check out the Whataburger menu HERE before you go.