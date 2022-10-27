Whataburger coming to Florence

Get ready, Florence. Whataburger is coming.
The revelation came in an announcement focused on Tuesday’s restaurant grand opening in Athens. (Read more about Athens here)
At the end of the release is a list of other locations “set to open through 2027 in partnership with MWB Restaurants, LLC, Whataburger’s local franchise group.”
At the bottom of a list that includes upcoming locations in Scottsboro and Hazel Green is this: “1562 Florence Blvd, Florence, Ala. 35630 – 2023”
Corporate officials tell WAAY as of right now only the year can be confirmed. There’s no date yet for a groundbreaking. But as example: Construction on that Athens location began in February and it is opening Nov. 1.
Can’t wait, find your closest Whataburger location HERE
Here’s the update on all the upcoming restaurant locations. Stick with WAAY for updates as we get them.
- 6950 US Hwy 431, Albertville, Ala. 35950 – late 2022
- 7833 Hwy 72 W, Madison, Ala. 35758 – late 2022
- 23065 John T Reid Pkwy, Scottsboro, Ala. 35769 – 2023
- 14739 US 231, Hazel Green, Ala. 35750 – 2023
- 5850 University Dr NW, Huntsville, Ala. 35806 – 2023
- 2015 Cherokee Ave SW, Cullman, Ala. 35055 – 2023
- 1562 Florence Blvd, Florence, Ala. 35630 – 2023