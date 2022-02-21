 Skip to main content
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
WEDNESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Portions of Alabama and southern middle Tennessee,
including the following areas, in Alabama, Colbert, Cullman,
DeKalb, Franklin AL, Jackson, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Limestone,
Madison, Marshall and Morgan. In southern middle Tennessee,
Franklin TN, Lincoln and Moore.

* WHEN...From Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Widespread showers and thunderstorms will develop along a
slow-moving cold front from late Tuesday afternoon through
Tuesday evening. The front will drift slowly southeastward
early Wednesday morning, providing several consecutive
episodes of locally heavy rainfall. With a very moist airmass
in place across the region, rainfall amounts ranging from 1-3
inches will lead to a high risk for both areal and flash
flooding.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

Whataburger breaks ground on Athens restaurant

Athens Whataburger groundbreaking

City, county and Whataburger officials gather to break ground for an upcoming Athens location, one of 30 planned for the region over the next five years.

 By Jessica Barnett

The City of Athens is one step closer to its first Whataburger location.

Officials gathered for a groundbreaking ceremony Monday at the site on U.S. 72, just west of Interstate 65. John Reno, CEO of Whataburger franchisee MWB, said he’s looking forward to the store opening this summer.

Hiring is already underway for the Athens location, which is set to bring 120 jobs to the area. Click here to learn more.

MWB said its goal is to open 30 Whataburgers across North Alabama and surrounding areas within the next five years.

