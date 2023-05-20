What to do in a home invasion

As gun violence and home invasions continue to rise, many people may wonder what are some of the proper ways to protect yourself legaly.
Local attorney Michael Timberlake broke down some Alabama laws saying "simply because your property may be at risk doesn’t mean that you should be in a position to try to take someone’s life."
Timberlake states you do not have the right to use deadly force if someone trespasses on your property without the use deadly force.
Timberlake says one thing that’s always remained true in Alabama, is you do have the right to defend yourself. However, the use of deadly force is situational.
“People have a right to defend themselves whether it’s on their own property or somewhere else. So if somebody comes at you with deadly physical force, you can defend yourself with deadly physical force," said Timberlake.
If someone has invaded your home or approached you and there is no threat of deadly force, you cannot use deadly physical force and your response to the threat must be reasonable.
"Your home is your castle. That’s kind of the way that we refer to it and so there is a specific criminal statute that gives you the right to use deadly physical force if someone has conducted a crime on your property. You're lawfully allowed to be there somebody forcefully is your property in the Alabama law basically says that you have a right to use deadly physical force under those circumstances," said Timberlake.
Alabama has a stand your ground law that means that if somebody comes at you with force either deadly or non-deadly, you don’t have to retreat. You can face that force.
Timberlake emphasizes if there's a way you can leave your property and call the police without having to use deadly force, that's best.
"Look at every situation and be careful and understand that human life is precious and simply because your property may be at risk doesn’t mean that you should be in a position to try to take someone’s life," said Timberlake.