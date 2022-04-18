What to do if your child is being bullied at school

A concerned parent reached out to WAAY 31 with concerns about their child being bullied in school, so we took those concerns to a local attorney.
Attorney Eric Artrip said parents should keep a written record of any situation dealing with a bully.
Once you document those instances through an email or letter, put the school on notice and let them know what's going on. Make sure you keep a copy for yourself, so you know what you've done to let officials know. If the school doesn't take the appropriate action, parents can file a lawsuit.
That's because of something called loco parentis. Artrip explained that it means teachers and administrators stand in the shoes of parents at school, so they're responsible for directing and punishing students when they know of any harm or danger.
Now, kids who do stand up to their bullies could also face consequences if they fight back. Artrip said it should never be up to the kids to defend themselves.
"We are the adults! We need to act like the adults. We need to protect these children and not rely on them to learn how to box," Artrip said.
If there is a sexual component to the bullying, school districts could be found in violation of Title IX if they don't respond appropriately. That includes bullying students of the same sex.
Overall, it's important for parents to have a conversation with their kids and make sure they know what's going on, and for parents to take action if they learn about a bully. Attorneys usually wait for the school's process to go through before filing any lawsuit.