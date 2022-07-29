What to do if you score big in Friday's Mega Millions drawing

It's hard to imagine, but if you strike big in the Mega Millions drawing Friday night, there are some steps you should take to protect yourself and your winnings.
The first thing you need to do is sign your ticket. That way, if it's lost or stolen, you've already claimed yourself as the winner.
If someone else finds it and signs it, you're out of luck.
Financial experts say there's several other steps you should take once winning.
After signing your ticket, reach out to an attorney to determine the best way to accept the prize. Find out whether or not you can stay anonymous when claiming your winnings.
Next, choose whether you want a lump sum of cash or annual lottery payments. With the jackpot currently at $1.28 billion, that means choosing between 30 payments over 29 years or $747.2 million all at once.
Finally, hire advisors and pay off any debt you may have.
That's what lottery winning hopeful Alex Siejka said he'd do first.
"Pay off whatever debt I have, whatever debt my daughter has and travel around the world," said Siejka of his plans if he wins.
There's a 1 in 303 million chance you'll score big Friday night.
One worker at TNT in Ardmore said he's seen "quick-pick" tickets have better luck. That's when a computer randomly picks your numbers.
"I just don't have a lucky number," said James Laminack, a resident of Alabama. "I just go with the quick pick and hope the computer picks a winner."
You can grab a ticket until 9:45 p.m. Friday. The Mega Millions drawing is at 10 p.m.