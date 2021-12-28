What to do after getting positive results from an at-home Covid-19 test

If you test positive with at-home tests, chances are, you are positive. The state health department has said those tests are very reliable.
The Alabama Department of Public Health recommends anyone who gets positive test results to let their doctor know so the doctor can put their case on record.
Then, reach out to everyone you've been in close contact with since you started showing symptoms. If they get it but are asymptomatic, they could be spreading the virus to more people without realizing it.
Third, research any risk factors you have and monitor yourself. If you have chest pains, are worried about your breathing or notice your oxygen levels are low, seek medical care immediately to make sure nothing more serious is going on.
