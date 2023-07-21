What’s more important as you age — stretching, balance work or strength training?

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Huntsville Alabama has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Northern Marshall County in northeastern Alabama...
Southwestern Jackson County in northeastern Alabama...
Southeastern Madison County in north central Alabama...

* Until 545 PM CDT

* At 521 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over southeastern
Huntsville, moving east at 45 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...
Southern Huntsville, Redstone Arsenal, Owens Cross Roads, Grant,
Gurley, Woodville, Marshall Space Flight Center, Pleasant Groves,
Paint Rock and Lim Rock.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

&&


HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northern Marshall...
southwestern Jackson...southern Madison and east central Morgan
Counties through 600 PM CDT...

At 515 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over
Redstone Arsenal, moving east at 40 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.

Locations impacted include...
Huntsville, Madison, Scottsboro, Redstone Arsenal, Owens Cross Roads,
Grant, Skyline, Gurley, Woodville and Triana.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

A severe thunderstorm watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for
north central and northeastern Alabama.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Huntsville has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...
Northeastern Limestone County in north central Alabama...
Northern Madison County in north central Alabama...

* Until 800 PM CDT.

* At 512 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain approaching a line extending from Elkmont to Athens
eastward into Madison County, which includes the cities of
Harvest, Madison and Huntsville. Due to the very heavy rains from
last night, flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban
areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as
other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Northern Huntsville, Madison, Athens, Meridianville, Moores Mill,
Hazel Green, Gurley, Harvest, Alabama A And M University, New
Market, Elkmont, Toney, Fisk, Capshaw, Ryland, French Mill,
Brownsboro, Holland Gin, Maysville and Plevna.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&


FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED

Weather Alert

...AIRPORT WEATHER WARNING...

The National Weather Service in Huntsville Alabama has issued an
Airport Weather Warning for...

Huntsville International Airport /HSV/.

* Until 600 PM CDT.

The following weather hazard(s) is expected:

* Wind gusts 25 knots or higher.

* Cloud to ground lightning within 5 nm of the airport.

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
536 IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN ALABAMA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 11 COUNTIES

IN NORTH CENTRAL ALABAMA

CULLMAN               LIMESTONE             MADISON
MORGAN

IN NORTHEAST ALABAMA

DEKALB                JACKSON               MARSHALL

IN NORTHWEST ALABAMA

COLBERT               FRANKLIN AL           LAUDERDALE
LAWRENCE

IN TENNESSEE THIS WATCH INCLUDES 3 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHERN MIDDLE TENNESSEE

FRANKLIN TN           LINCOLN               MOORE

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALBERTVILLE, ARAB, ATHENS, BOAZ,
COWAN, CULLMAN, DECATUR, DECHERD, ESTILL SPRINGS, FAYETTEVILLE,
FLORENCE, FORT PAYNE, GUNTERSVILLE, HUNTSVILLE, LYNCHBURG,
MOULTON, MUSCLE SHOALS, RAINSVILLE, RED BAY, RUSSELLVILLE,
SCOTTSBORO, SEWANEE, SHEFFIELD, TOWN CREEK, TUSCUMBIA,
AND WINCHESTER.

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is ongoing

* WHERE...A portion of north central Alabama, including the
following county, Madison.

* WHEN...Until 800 PM CDT.

* IMPACTS...Expect many areas of slow moving or standing water. It
will take several hours for all the water from these storms to
work through local drainage systems in urban areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 206 PM CDT, gauge reports indicated heavy rain due to
previous thunderstorms in the area. Flooding is ongoing or
expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 5 and 7
inches of rain have fallen.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Northwestern Huntsville, Madison, Redstone Arsenal, Triana,
Marshall Space Flight Center and Harvest.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

What’s more important as you age — stretching, balance work or strength training?

  • Updated
  • 0
What’s more important as you age — stretching, balance work or strength training?

Aging can lead to inevitable declines in strength, balance and flexibility. The CDC recommends that adults 65 and older engage in moderate-intensity exercise at least 150 minutes a week.

(CNN) — People often bemoan gray hair and wrinkled skin as some of the most unpleasant side effects of aging. It may be discouraging to watch your youthful visage slip away, but the status of your strength, balance and flexibility is of much greater concern. Significant declines in these areas can lead to pain, falls and fractures, and an overall loss of mobility and functionality. Think about the inability to play with the grandkids, climb stairs or carry groceries.

No matter how active we are, our muscle mass and strength decline as we age. In fact, muscle mass and strength peak at 30 to 35 years old. After that, they slowly but steadily decline. At age 65 for women and 70 for men, the pace of these declines increases, according to the National Institutes of Health. Similarly, everyone’s balance and flexibility decrease with age due to changes in vision, sensory nerves, joints, ligaments and more.

“Joints in the spine, hips, knees and shoulders naturally become more arthritic with age, and our ligaments and the interfaces between our tendons and muscles become more rigid,” said Dr. George Eldayrie, a sports medicine physician with the Orlando Health Jewett Orthopedic Institute in Winter Garden, Florida. “It’s a very known process.”

Because these declines are well-documented, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends adults 65 and older engage in moderate-intensity exercise at least 150 minutes a week. In addition, they should perform strength training and balance exercises at least twice weekly.

How to improve the quality and quantity of your life

Strength, balance and flexibility are all important, but is boosting one more critical than another? In general, if you’re looking to improve the quality and quantity of your life, getting in some aerobic exercise should be your main concern, said Dr. John Higgins, a sports cardiologist at McGovern Medical School at the University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston. Resistance training is next in importance, with a mixture of balance and flexibility work coming in third.

On an individual level, though, it all depends on the patient, Eldayrie said. “For a master’s athlete, most likely strength and flexibility are more important to help with performance and decrease injuries,” he said. “Someone who’s 85 and wants to be functional, though, will be focused on balance and strength to help decrease their fall risk.”

There will also be differences based on a person’s health. Someone with arthritis should focus on joint flexibility first, Eldayrie said, while someone who just had a knee replacement should concentrate on strength training. If you have osteoporosis, it’s important to work on balance to avoid falls.

READ MORE: Sign up for CNN’s Fitness, But Better newsletter series. Our seven-part guide will help you ease into a healthy routine, backed by experts.

How to get moving

Despite evidence backing the importance of physical activity, 28% of Americans 50 and older are inactive, according to a 2016 CDC study. In addition, inactivity increases with age, with more than 35% of those 75 and older inactive. That’s a problem. Physical activity can improve mental health and stave off dementia and cognitive decline. Couple that with the benefits of strength, balance and flexibility work, and you’ve got a great chance at aging well.

“Think about it like a pyramid,” Higgins said. “Aerobic exercise is the top of the pyramid, with the bricks supporting it being strength, balance and flexibility. Without those basics, the pyramid will crumble. You can’t get by on one of those things alone.”

If the thought of incorporating aerobic exercise, strength training, and balance and flexibility work into your weekly routine seems overwhelming, keep in mind you don’t necessarily need a gym membership or personal trainer. This important work can be woven into your life rather seamlessly.

For example, playing golf and gardening are enjoyable ways to add some aerobic exercise to your life. So is walking the dog. Strap on a weighted backpack during your walk, and now you’re “rucking,” an exercise based on military training that combines aerobic exercise with strength training. Yoga is an easy-on-the-body activity that aids in flexibility, but it also boosts strength and activates your core. Standing on one foot in the grocery line or in front of the television is an easy way to add some balance training to your life.

“A lot of people like to complicate things by having a plan and measuring their progress, but it doesn’t need to be that complicated,” Eldayrie said. “Just incorporate these things into your day-to-day life and be consistent. The benefits will come over time.”

Higgins agreed. “If you don’t believe strength training, balance and flexibility work will really help, give it a try for a few months and see what a difference it makes,” he said. “You will probably find that you enjoy things more and that you are able to do regular aerobic work more easily and with less injuries, whether that’s playing with the grandkids or doing an exciting activity like zip lining.”

Melanie Radzicki McManus is a freelance writer who specializes in hiking, travel and fitness.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Download our WAAY 31 News and Weather apps. Follow us on FacebookInstagramTwitter and YouTube. Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you