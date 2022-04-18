What parents should do if their child is being bullied

A concerned parent reached out to us with their concerns about their child being bullied in school, so we took those concerns to a local attorney.
Attorney Eric Artrip says parents should keep a written record of any situation dealing with a bully.
Once you document those instances through an email or letter, put the school on notice and let them know of what's going on. Make sure you keep a copy for yourself, so you know what you've done to let officials know. If the school doesn't take the appropriate action, parents can file a lawsuit.
That's because of something called loco parentis. Artrip explained that means teachers and administrators stand in the shoes of parents at school, so they're responsible to direct and punish students when they know of any harm or danger.
Now, kids who do stand up to their bullies could also face consequences if they fight back. Artrip says it should never be up to the kids to defend themselves.
"We are the adults! We need to act like the adults. We need to protect these children, and not rely on them to learn how to box," Artrip said.
If there is a sexual component to the bullying, school districts could be found to have violated Title IX if they don't respond appropriately; that includes bullying for students of the same sex.
Overall, it's important parents do have a conversation with their kids to make sure they know what's going on and to take action if they learn about a bully. Attorneys usually wait for the school's process to go through before filing any lawsuit.