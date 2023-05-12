What could happen to Alabamians if the U.S. debt ceiling is not raised

The U.S. government is inching closer and closer each day to defaulting on its more than $31 trillion debt.
If leaders don't come to an agreement to raise the debt ceiling by June 1 at the earliest, things could get dicey.
One of the items that could be affected is Social Security payments, which the Social Security Administration says more than 67 million Americans receive each month.
Without a plan in place to pay back debts, the U.S. might not be able to pay the benefits, leaving many people in doubt about their economic status.
Dr. Jason Imbrogno, an economics professor at the University of North Alabama, said he doesn't believe Social Security will be touched, due in large part to the ridicule President Biden could receive from Republicans.
"Hey man, you chose what to send out or not to send out," said Imbrogno. "You could have closed the national parks, so I don't really see the Social Security checks not arriving as a consequence of this."
U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said he is worried about pay for members of the military.
Sec. Austin said he could not say which branches might not get paid, but he said he is concerned about what a lack of a debt ceiling agreement could bring.
Imbrogno said cutting military pay versus Social Security would be more likely, but again he said the fallout from doing either makes it not likely either would happen.
"You withhold military pay, I just don't see that," said Imbrogno. "I see a lot of other things that can be withheld first."
Military leaders also said the lack of a new debt ceiling agreement has caused stalls in Congress to approve this year's National Defense Authorization Act. That act sets yearly goals for the Pentagon.
Imbrogno said he personally believes another last minute deal will take place, very similar to the last situation like this in 2011, to prevent the U.S. from defaulting.