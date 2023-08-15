What could happen if Trump gets convicted in Georgia

Former President Donald Trump now has ten days to voluntarily surrender himself to Fulton Co. authorities after his indictment.
But what happens if he is convicted?
Attorney Michael Timberlake of Timberlake and League said even if Trump wins the 2024 election, that will not be able to save him if he's convicted.
The President of the United States can pardon those convicted of federal crimes but not state crimes. That is typically up to a state's governor, but even that won't work in Georgia.
"Georgia's pardon laws require that people serve time before they are even eligible for a pardon, so if he's convicted in Georgia, he's gonna go to jail more than likely," Timberlake said.
In Georgia, a person has to serve at least five years of a sentence to be considered for a pardon. So, depending on how the trial goes, there could be a bad outcome for Trump and the 18 others indicted on charges. Another point Timberlake made is the amount of time and effort one trial takes, much less the four criminal cases Trump now faces.
How Trump will balance four trails and campaigning over the next year is still up in the air, but he is showing no signs of slowing down his campaign.
Alabama Republican Party Chair John Wahl said voters have been asking "why now" and "why all at once" with these four indictments. Wahl said that no matter what, the Alabama Republican Party will support the candidate that the Republican voters of the state choose.
Whether that is Trump or not. And as party leadership, all they want is the truth.
"It's important for the republican party that we find the truth and whether that truth is that Donald Trump is guilty or whether that truth is that the Democrats are manipulating the justice system to get their own way because they can't win fairly in an election - we wanna know that," Wahl said. "We wanna stand up for the people of this country, for the people of this state, and make sure they have the true and correct information as we move forward."
Wahl said many of the voters he has spoken with feel this is all just a political tool for the Democrats to circumvent support for Trump coming into election season.
He said it is all coincidental, but they will keep a close eye on all of Trump's trials.
WAAY 31 went out and spoke to voters about this fourth indictment, and Chris Mahon said it is about time the law caught up to Trump.
"It's good to see he's finally being held accountable for his crimes," Mahon said. "As far as I'm concerned, he committed treason after the election. He was corrupt before that, and he deserves to spend the rest of his life in jail."
Mahon said the Trump scandal will run the republican party into the ground.
While Rick Finch, another man WAAY 31 spoke with, who voted for Trump in the past two elections, says this is all just a political play for the Democrats.
"This, I feel like, is a vendetta now, and I think this latest indictment goes a long way to prove that now the left-wing party in the United States is trying to pile on things to where it becomes such a snowball effect no one is going to feel like supporting him," Finch said.
Dr. Waymon Burke, a professor of political science at Calhoun Community College, said that regardless of the motive, Trump benefits from the spotlight.
"It seems to be working for him, and he seems to thrive, at least politically, off the apparent chaos that this is creating," Burke said. "Each time there's an indictment thus far, his polling numbers and fundraising numbers actually go up."
Trump could turn himself in over the next few days, but he has stood by his belief that he did nothing wrong.
WAAY 31 will keep you updated on this story live on air and online.