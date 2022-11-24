What Alabama shoppers should expect on Black Friday

Friday is once again Black Friday, which sees retailers offer some of the biggest deals.
This year, the National Retail Federation predicts around 115 million people will shop these sales, either in-person or online. They are also predicting people will spend up to 8 percent more than they did last year.
"We are looking at records in all categories," said Matthew Shay, president and CEO of the National Retail Federation. "It is remarkable in the face of the cost and the price pressures that consumers are still finding a way to increase their spending."
However, there is some worry among retailers nationwide what inflation could do to sales numbers.
With inflation numbers up to 7.7 percent, the U.S. Labor Department said prices of many items this year are costing a lot more than they did last year.
Due to this, many shoppers are now having to choose delicately what to spend on.
"I've had a cut back on shopping because things are too expensive," said Denise Sallette, a single mother of three children. "They [three girls] understand that times are hard right now and it's just me being a single mom."
Even with all of the worries of inflation, the National Retail Federation is still predicting sales of at least $942 billion, which is a 6 percent increase over last year.