'We've been waiting for justice for 7 years': Casey White's murder trial for the 2015 killing of Connie Ridgeway could be postponed

One family is in fear a murder trial that's been postponed for years could face yet another delay.
Casey White is set to stand trial on December 12th for the 2015 murder of Connie Ridgeway. Now, prosecutors want his murder trial for the killing of corrections officer Vicky White to start that same day.
It has been a long awaited trial for the family of Connie Ridgeway. October marks seven years since Connie was stabbed to death in her apartment.
Casey White confessed to killing Ridgeway, which is why he was in the Lauderdale County jail when he escaped in April. His escape came two months before he was set to go on trial for Ridgeway's murder.
Ridgeway's son told WAAY31 he does not understand why the case surrounding the jail break would start before his mother's murder trial, as his family has been waiting years for this case to finally go to court.
"I would be really unhappy with that. I really think the murder should be tried first. And, you know, I'm unhappy about what happened to Vicky, that was a terrible, terrible thing, but we've been waiting for justice for 7 years. It's going on a long, long time," said Austin Williams.
A judge has not yet ruled on the DA's motion to set Casey White's jail break trial to December 12th, but the judge did approve the DA's request for White's arraignment hearing on October 11th.
Williams said he'll be in the courtroom during White's arraignment. "It's just surreal. You know, you're looking at the person like how could you do this to my mother? Like how in the world? And if you look at him he's enormous, you know he's 6'9" and my mom is like 5'2" and 120 pounds, and it's just hard to describe. It's just really, really surreal," said Williams.
Williams hopes he will have more clarity after the arraignment on when White's jailbreak trial will start, and how it could impact his mother's long awaited murder trial.
"We've been waiting on that for seven years, for forever. There's so many questions, like how in the world did Casey White know our mother? What was he doing in her apartment? It's just as shocking now as it was then," said Williams.
During White's arraignment, a judge will also rule on motions filed by the defense team, including one stating the death penalty is unconstitutional and should not be applied in this case.