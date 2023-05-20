Wetumpka nips defending state champ Athens in extra innings

What was Wetumpka High School sophomore Chloe Taylor thinking as she stepped to the plate in the bottom of the eighth inning of Friday’s Class 6A softball championship game at Choccolocco Park’s signature softball stadium?
The Indians (54-6) were tied 1-all with Athens, as Taylor stepped into the batter’s box with two teams on base. Mary Beth Parette was standing on second base represented the winning run. “I was scared,” Taylor said. “I was shaking.”
Taylor’s anxiety didn’t show. She worked the count full, fouled off a few additional pitches and then singled up the middle to score Parette with the winning run, giving Wetumpka its first state softball title since 2015.
Wetumpka players poured out of the first-base dugout and chase Parette, who sprinted towards Taylor after crossing home plate and wrapped her in a hug before both were knocked to the bottom of a huge infield dogpile. “I got a scrape on my elbow and a scrape on my knee,” Taylor said, “but it was worth it. I loved every minute of it.”
Just a few minutes before, Taylor preserved the 1-1 deadlock with an over-the-shoulder catch in left field to thwart Athens’ eighth inning scoring threat. “Chloe Taylor made that play in the outfield – one of the best plays I’ve seen in a long time. What a play,” Wetumpka coach Daryl Otwell said. “Then, she comes up with the walk-off (hit). You can’t write it any better for a sophomore.”
Wetumpka lost 3-0 in the opening round of the regional tournament to Baldwin County earlier this month but reeled off eight straight victories to end the season. Athens (47-11), coached by Travis Barnes, was trying to repeat as 6A stater champs.
Wetumpka pitcher and tournament MVP Mya Holt allowed just four hits and struck out six to earn the complete-game pitching victory. She also had two hits. “What a performance by her on the big stage,” Otwell said.
Athens pitcher Mya Clark took the loss, allowing eight hits and striking out two. Haley Waggoner drove in Abby Tucker in the sixth inning for the game’s first run. Waggoner finished with two of the Golden Tigers’ four hits. She had the only extra-base hit in the game, a double.
Wetumpka’s Chandler Brooks scored in the bottom of the sixth to make it 1-all, which held up through seven innings and forced the teams into an eighth frame.
Athens’ left side of the infield turned in several dazzling plays including inning-ending double play at third base to also keep the Indians from scoring to help force the game into extra innings.
Wetumpka’s Riley Dismukes also had two hits,