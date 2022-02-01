Wet weather with heavy rain and gusty wind on the way

With the increase in clouds and a continued southeast wind, lows will be well above average - in the lower 50s. Rain sets up shop and rounds of showers and downpours will push through from southwest to northeast through the day. It's going to be a soaker, complete with gusty wind, too. A southeast wind will gust as high as 30 MPH and temperatures will climb to near 60 degrees.
Flooding increases a bit in likelihood by Thursday with continued rain. At this point in time, there's a slight risk for flash flooding along and east of I-65 Thursday. Stream rises are also looking likely, so watch for river flood warnings with the increase in runoff by Friday. In total, we are expecting 2 to 4 inches of rain from this event with the highest rain totals occurring in the Shoals.
The cold front passes in the middle of the day into the afternoon Thursday. During the evening, showers start to taper and it will start getting colder. Although a brief period of wintry mix is possible Thursday night, temperatures will be just slightly too warm for any impacts. Temperatures hit the mid 30s by Friday morning, then colder air sticks around for the start of the weekend.