Wet weather returns tonight through Sunday

Get ready for some more rain. Widespread showers will drift north into North Alabama this evening, arriving in Huntsville around 9-10 p.m. Rain will be most likely through about 3 a.m. before becoming more scattered late tonight through early Sunday morning.
We should get a break from the rain by lunch time tomorrow through most of the afternoon. Additional scattered showers should then return Sunday evening.
There is an outside chance some wet snowflakes mix with this rain primarily in Tennessee. If that happens, it should have no impact on road conditions.
Temperatures will remain cool the next couple of days with low 50s Sunday and upper 40s on Monday. Our next system will likely bring us more rain Tuesday night next week.
While severe weather will be a threat in South Alabama, we likely won't have to worry about that locally. Winds should be strong though with occasional gusts over 40 mph possible.
TONIGHT: Widespread rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Wind: SE 6-12 MPH.
SUNDAY: Scattered showers early and late. Highs in the low 50s. Wind: SE to W 5-10 MPH.