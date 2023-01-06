Wet weather returns this weekend

The sunshine we have enjoyed the past few days will give way to clouds and rain this weekend. Saturday should start dry for north Alabama, but southern Tennessee could see some morning showers. Passing showers will be possible in the afternoon, then turn likely Saturday night. Periods of heavy rain and occasional thunder will be possible. Watch out for ponding on roads.
Rain may linger for some on Sunday before clearing Sunday night. Generally 0.5 to 1" of rain is expected. Highs will range from the 50s north to the low 60s south on Saturday. The whole region will fall to the 50s for highs on Sunday.
We'll get a brief break from the rain next Monday before our next shot at rain arrives Tuesday. Additional rain and potentially some thunderstorms is expected next Thursday as well. Highs next will sty put in the 50s to low 60s.
TONIGHT: Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s. Wind: SE 3-6 MPH.
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers possible. Highs in the 50s to low 60s. Wind: SE 4-8 MPH.