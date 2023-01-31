Wet weather pattern continues, some freezing rain possible tonight

Another round of rain is moving into North Alabama this morning. Scattered showers and dense fog will make for a messy morning commute. We should see some dry time closer to midday. Highs only reach the mid 40s today under mostly cloudy skies.
Following this morning's showers, additional rain is expected this evening. As temperatures drop, light freezing rain is possible for southern Tennessee and northwest Alabama. Temperatures remaining near freezing should help limit overall travel impacts. However, slick spots are possible on bridges and overpasses as well as roadways in the higher elevations late tonight and early Wednesday morning.
One final round of rain moves in Wednesday afternoon and lasts through the day Thursday. An additional 1 to 2 inches of rain is possible through Thursday night. Friday and this weekend look much drier and mild. With the return of sunshine, high temperatures return to the 50s.
TUESDAY: Spotty morning showers, more rain this evening. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain: 60%. Wind: N 5-10 MPH.
TONIGHT: Rain continues. Light freezing rain in southern Tennessee and northwest Alabama. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation: 80%. Wind: N 5-10 MPH.