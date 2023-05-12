Wet start to your Friday, more showers and storms this weekend

Showers and isolated storms continue across North Alabama to start your Friday. Take it slow on the roads as heavy downpours and low visibility will make for a messy morning drive. Rain chances drop this afternoon and evening. High temperatures hover near 80.
Storm chances have gone up for Mother's Day weekend. Pop up showers and storms are expected Saturday afternoon and evening. Additional storms are possible Sunday but will not be as widespread as what we see Saturday. Otherwise, it stays hot and humid with high temperatures back to near 90.
Our next cold front brings more showers and storms Monday and early Tuesday. Following this front, much of next week looks drier and more comfortable.
FRIDAY: Scattered showers and storms. Highs in the low 80s. Chance of rain: 50%. Wind: S 5-10 MPH.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, isolated showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain: 20%. Wind: SE 5 MPH.