Wet start, pleasant finish to Easter weekend

More of this cool, gray weather is in the forecast as we head into the weekend. Tonight will feature more scattered showers, favoring those south of the Tennessee River more than areas farther north. Lows will be near 50.
For Saturday, rain will be most likely early in the day and should gradually clear out for good as the day wears on. Overcast skies will keep highs in the 50s to low 60s though. Easter Sunday will be dry with variable cloud cover and highs in the mid 60s to low 70s.
Next Monday through Wednesday looks very pleasant! Each day will be mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid 70s. Showers may return to the area next Thursday and Friday, but thunderstorms are not expected over the next week.
TONIGHT: Scattered showers. Lows near 50. Chance of rain: 70%. Wind: ENE 6-12 MPH.
SATURDAY: Showers mainly early. Overcast. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain: 50%. Wind: E 8-12 MPH.