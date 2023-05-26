Wet for some tonight, but most stay dry for Memorial Day Weekend

Scattered showers and isolated storms will stick around North Alabama this evening through early Saturday. Brief heavy downpours will be possible for some, but many will stay completely dry. Lows will be near 60.
We'll kick off Memorial Day weekend with more isolated showers and storms mainly in northwest Alabama. High temperatures will cool to the upper 70s. Sunday will likely be dry and even cooler with highs down to the mid 70s. We'll rebound close to 80 under partly sunny skies on Memorial Day.
Typical summer weather will return around the middle of next week and should stick around through the following weekend. Highs during this stretch will generally be in the mid 80s to low 90s. Storm chances will increase as we head toward late next week.
TONIGHT: Scattered showers and storms. Lows near 60. Chance of rain: 30%. Wind: E 4-8 MPH.
SATURDAY: Isolated showers. Highs near 80. Chance of rain: 30%. Wind: SE to N 5-10 MPH.