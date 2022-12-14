Wet and windy Wednesday, flooding threat continues through the evening

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama...

Flint River at Brownsboro affecting Madison County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING TO FRIDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Flint River at Brownsboro.

* WHEN...From Thursday morning to Friday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, Water floods a large field on the upstream
left bank and is flooding large portions of the downstream left
bank.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1:30 AM CST Wednesday the stage was 8.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late tomorrow morning to a crest of 18.0 feet tomorrow
evening. It will then fall below flood stage early Friday
morning.
- Flood stage is 17.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
17.9 feet on 01/15/2020.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama...

Paint Rock River near Woodville affecting Madison, Marshall and
Jackson Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT TO LATE
SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River near Woodville.

* WHEN...From late tonight to late Saturday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 2:00 AM CST Wednesday the stage was 5.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late tonight to a crest of 17.0 feet Friday morning. It will
then fall below flood stage early Saturday morning.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
17.0 feet on 01/05/1972.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible, mainly this afternoon and evening.

* WHERE...Portions of Alabama and southern middle Tennessee,
including the following counties, in Alabama, Colbert, Cullman,
DeKalb, Franklin, Jackson, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Limestone,
Madison, Marshall and Morgan. In southern middle Tennessee,
Franklin, Lincoln and Moore.

* WHEN...Through this evening.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur
in poor drainage and urban areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&

Wet and windy Wednesday, flooding threat continues through the evening

  • Updated
  • 0
Wednesday Washout
Carson Meredith

*Flash Flood WATCH in effect until midnight*

Heavy rain continues to move into the region this morning and will stay with us all day. Use extra caution on the roads today, especially during the peak rush hours. Widespread rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected. Locally higher amounts closer to 3 inches can't be ruled out.

Outside of rain, wind gusts up to 35 MPH are expected, which may lead to scattered power outages and damage to your outdoor holiday decorations. Some stronger storms are possible south of the Tennessee River, but the greater severe weather threat is closer to the Gulf Coast.

Rain moves out by midnight. The rest of the week and this weekend will be quiet but cold. Highs crash into the 40s despite the return of sunshine. Overnight lows will dip into the 20s.

WEDNESDAY: Heavy rain, scattered storms. Windy. Highs near 60. Chance of rain: 100%. Wind: SE at 10 to 15 MPH, gusting to 35 MPH.

TONIGHT: Rain quickly ending. Clearing skies. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain: 30%. Wind: SE 5-10 MPH, gusting to 20 MPH.

Download the WAAY 31 StormTracker Weather App from the Google Play or Apple stores