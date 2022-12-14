Wet and windy Wednesday, flooding threat continues through the evening

*Flash Flood WATCH in effect until midnight*
Heavy rain continues to move into the region this morning and will stay with us all day. Use extra caution on the roads today, especially during the peak rush hours. Widespread rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected. Locally higher amounts closer to 3 inches can't be ruled out.
Outside of rain, wind gusts up to 35 MPH are expected, which may lead to scattered power outages and damage to your outdoor holiday decorations. Some stronger storms are possible south of the Tennessee River, but the greater severe weather threat is closer to the Gulf Coast.
Rain moves out by midnight. The rest of the week and this weekend will be quiet but cold. Highs crash into the 40s despite the return of sunshine. Overnight lows will dip into the 20s.
WEDNESDAY: Heavy rain, scattered storms. Windy. Highs near 60. Chance of rain: 100%. Wind: SE at 10 to 15 MPH, gusting to 35 MPH.
TONIGHT: Rain quickly ending. Clearing skies. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain: 30%. Wind: SE 5-10 MPH, gusting to 20 MPH.