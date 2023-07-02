 Skip to main content
Westminster's McCarty to transfer to IMG

  Updated
  • 0
Chase McCarty

Chase McCarty will not be playing his senior season at Westminster Christian Academy.

The four-star recruit, considered No. 1 in the state by 247Sports, announced on Sunday that he would be transferring to IMG Academy in Florida.

McCarty has offers from Alabama, Kansas and Gonzaga, among others. He helped lead the Wildcats to the AHSAA 4A finals earlier this year.

