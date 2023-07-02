Westminster's McCarty to transfer to IMG

Chase McCarty will not be playing his senior season at Westminster Christian Academy.
The four-star recruit, considered No. 1 in the state by 247Sports, announced on Sunday that he would be transferring to IMG Academy in Florida.
IMG fam!!! pic.twitter.com/LyStxpYPWY— Chase McCarty (@Chasemccarty21) July 2, 2023
McCarty has offers from Alabama, Kansas and Gonzaga, among others. He helped lead the Wildcats to the AHSAA 4A finals earlier this year.
Final: Westminster 65, Columbia 57
(@WCA_Wildcats) pic.twitter.com/bXBvFIwvx2