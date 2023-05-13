Westminster Christian wins in shootout over St. Michael

HUNTSVILLE – Westminster Christian’s AnnaLi Weekley scored four goals in the Wildcats’ semifinal victory over Westbrook Christian Friday in the semifinals of the AHSAA Class 4A Girls’ State Soccer Championships at John Hunt Park.
In Saturday’s finals versus St. Michael Catholic, she stood at the line after 90 minutes of play without a single goal. Both teams finished regulation tied 1-1 and were held scoreless in the two five-minute OT periods.
The shootout was a different matter. First, Westminster goalkeeper Piper Blazier made a valiant save on the Cardinals’ first try in the shootout. Weekley left no doubt, however, drilling her kick into the back of the for a 1-0 in the best 3-of-5 penalty kick format.
Westminster’s Shelby Lane and Jasmine Feld made their kicks, and Blazier blocked another St. Michael’s try as the Wildcats (15-4-1) emerged as the state champions. Weekley earned MVP of the Class 4A state tourney for her efforts.
Feld scored the first goal of the match for Westminster, coached by Hunter Chapman, with a goal at 19:33 in the first half. That goal looked like it would be enough.
St. Michael’s (19-6-0), coached by Brian Daughtery, tied the game in the 67th minute with Kathryn Ford scoring on a feed from Maddie Key. The rest of the night was basically all defense.
Blazier had five saves in regulation, and Cardinals kicker Mimi Smith had three.
Both teams were playing in the state finals for the first time.