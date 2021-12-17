Westminster Christian downs Geraldine to spotlight Friday night hoops

Friday Night High School Basketball Scoreboard:
Westminster Christian 56, Geraldine 35
Shoals Christian 32, Mars Hill Bible 77
DHCA 51, Madison Academy 52
Douglas 65, Asbury 59
Mae Jemison 59, Ardmore 48
Colbert Heights 41, Elkmont 58
Phil Campbell 72, East Lawrence 74
Sylvania 60, Pisgah 68
Randolph 41, Arab 56
Columbia 62, Hartselle 103
Grissom 55, Christian Brothers 59
Buckhorn 59, Fort Payne 47
Section 53, Skyline 70
Sardis 58, Collinsville 43
Rogers 55, Muscle Shoals 61
Covenant Christian 73, Deshler 54
Bob Jones 57, West Morgan 45
Austin 82, Priceville 46
Hamilton 57, West Limestone 43
Bessemer City 38, Athens 58
Scottsboro 85, North Jackson 51
Whitesburg Christian 54, Madison County 63
Hazel Green 46, Fairfield 35
Albertville 57, Boaz 47
Opelika 69, Guntersville 66
Girls Basketball Scoreboard:
Vestavia Hills 75, Rogers 35
Douglas 38, Asbury 29
Mae Jemison 46, Ardmore 64
New Hope 58, Kate Duncan DAR 27
Sylvania 40, Pisgah 76
Colbert Heights 13, Elkmont 64
Sheffield 22, Lexington 50
Opelika 40, Guntersville 57
Scottsboro 76, North Jackson 45
Buckhorn 44, Fort Payne 43
Fairfield 20, Hazel Green 61
Bessemer City 13, Athens 48
Section 20, Skyline 59
Sardis 53, Collinsville 51
Whitesburg Christian 7, Madison County 52
Albertville 52, Boaz 33
