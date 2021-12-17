You are the owner of this article.
Westminster Christian downs Geraldine to spotlight Friday night hoops

  • Updated
  • 0
Westminster Christian Gerlaldine Hoops

Friday Night High School Basketball Scoreboard:

Westminster Christian 56, Geraldine 35

Shoals Christian 32, Mars Hill Bible 77

DHCA 51, Madison Academy 52

Douglas 65, Asbury 59

Mae Jemison 59, Ardmore 48

Colbert Heights 41, Elkmont 58

Phil Campbell 72, East Lawrence 74

Sylvania 60, Pisgah 68

Randolph 41, Arab 56

Columbia 62, Hartselle 103

Grissom 55, Christian Brothers 59

Buckhorn 59, Fort Payne 47

Section 53, Skyline 70

Sardis 58, Collinsville 43

Rogers 55, Muscle Shoals 61

Covenant Christian 73, Deshler 54

Bob Jones 57, West Morgan 45

Austin 82, Priceville 46

Hamilton 57, West Limestone 43

Bessemer City 38, Athens 58

Scottsboro 85, North Jackson 51

Whitesburg Christian 54, Madison County 63

Hazel Green 46, Fairfield 35

Albertville 57, Boaz 47

Opelika 69, Guntersville 66

Girls Basketball Scoreboard:

Vestavia Hills 75, Rogers 35

Douglas 38, Asbury 29

Mae Jemison 46, Ardmore 64

New Hope 58, Kate Duncan DAR 27

Sylvania 40, Pisgah 76

Colbert Heights 13, Elkmont 64

Sheffield 22, Lexington 50

Opelika 40, Guntersville 57

Scottsboro 76, North Jackson 45

Buckhorn 44, Fort Payne 43

Fairfield 20, Hazel Green 61

Bessemer City 13, Athens 48

Section 20, Skyline 59

Sardis 53, Collinsville 51

Whitesburg Christian 7, Madison County 52

Albertville 52, Boaz 33

