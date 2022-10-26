Westminster Christian defeats Arab 3-0 to clinch Class 5A state volleyball championship

Senior Meg Paparella opened strong with six of her match-high 19 kills in the first set as Westminster Christian downed a fierce Arab team 25-23, 26-24, 25-13 to claim the AHSAA 2022 Class 5A state volleyball championship at the Birmingham CrossPlex Bill Harris Arena on Wednesday.
For Coach Holly Richards and her Wildcats, it was the second state title in a row. Westminster (47-9) won the 4A crown in 2021, moved to Class 5A this season and closed strong to claim the state crown in their new classification.
Paparella was named the Class 5A state tourney MVP finishing with nine digs. Callie Tanielu added 13 kills and five digs, and setter Paislee Shelton distributed 34 assists. Brianna Tinsley also served three aces.
Arab (49-14) was playing in the school’s first-ever state volleyball championship match. The Lady Knights of Coach Amy Hudson played toe-to-toe with the Wildcats in the first set but found themselves down 21-10 in the second set. Arab then reeled off nine straight points to cut the margin to 21-19. Westminster persevered through the rally to win 26-24 and fought another Arab rally in the final set to claim the title.
Laney Kelley had 16 kills, and Karli Walker had eight for Arab. Setter Amy McFerrin had 37 assists, Sami Kate Hudson had a match-high 13 digs and Sydney Ferguson served two aces.
The AHSAA State Volleyball Championships continued Wednesday with the Class 1A, 2A and 4A title matches at Bill Harris Arena. Classes 3A, 6A and 7A opened play at the CrossPlex arena with quarterfinal and semifinal matches. The 52nd annual state tournament closes out Thursday with state finals in those three classes at Bill Harris Arena.
2022 Class 5A All-State Tourney Team
Meg Paparella, Westminster (MVP); Calli Tanielu, Westminster; Paislee Shelton, Westminster; Anna McFerrin, Arab; Laney Kelley, Arab; Addi Vinson, Montgomery Academy.