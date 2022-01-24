Westminster Christian and Columbia spotlight Monday night action with big wins

Monday Night High School Basketball Scoreboard:
Scottsboro 61, Columbia 62
Section 45, Westminster Christian 50
Falkville 67, Danville 55
Asbury 66, Collinsville 51
Mae Jemison 47, Loretto 49
Cherokee 31, Shoals Christian 60
Lexington 60, Colbert County 63
Skyline 80, Woodville 33
North Sand Mountain 100, South Pittsburg 42
Sylvania 85, Pisgah 77
North Jackson 75, Madison County 54
Boaz 72, Oneonta 62
Oakwood Academy 49, DHCA 58
Priceville 55, Ardmore 42
Lindsay Lane 45, Athens Bible 57
West Limestone 55, Wilson 46
Girls' High School Scoreboard:
Danville 51, Falkville 57
Phil Campbell 50, Tharptown 42
Collinsville 41, Asbury 37
Mae Jemison 81, Loretto 31
Shoals Christian 49, Cherokee 16
Mars Hill 67, Sheffield 23
Skyline 84, Woodville 30
North Sand Mountain 39, South Pittsburg 38
Pisgah 68, Sylvania 58
Madison County 52, North Jackson 41
Scottsboro 64, Columbia 29
Westminster Christian 50, Section 45