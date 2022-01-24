 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Westminster Christian and Columbia spotlight Monday night action with big wins

  • 0
Westminster Dunk

Westminster Christian and Columbia win during Monday night hoops

Monday Night High School Basketball Scoreboard:

Scottsboro 61, Columbia 62

Section 45, Westminster Christian 50

Falkville 67, Danville 55

Asbury 66, Collinsville 51

Mae Jemison 47, Loretto 49

Cherokee 31, Shoals Christian 60

Lexington 60, Colbert County 63

Skyline 80, Woodville 33

North Sand Mountain 100, South Pittsburg 42

Sylvania 85, Pisgah 77

North Jackson 75, Madison County 54

Boaz 72, Oneonta 62

Oakwood Academy 49, DHCA 58

Priceville 55, Ardmore 42

Lindsay Lane 45, Athens Bible 57

West Limestone 55, Wilson 46

Girls' High School Scoreboard:

Danville 51, Falkville 57

Phil Campbell 50, Tharptown 42

Collinsville 41, Asbury 37

Mae Jemison 81, Loretto 31

Shoals Christian 49, Cherokee 16

Mars Hill 67, Sheffield 23

Skyline 84, Woodville 30

North Sand Mountain 39, South Pittsburg 38

Pisgah 68, Sylvania 58

Madison County 52, North Jackson 41

Scottsboro 64, Columbia 29

Westminster Christian 50, Section 45

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you