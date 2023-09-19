 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Westbound ramp for I-565 from northbound on Memorial Parkway in Huntsville closed

  • Updated
  • 0

Westbound on-ramp for Interstate 565 from northbound on Memorial Parkway is closed.

According to the Huntsville Police Department, the closure is due to a stalled vehicle.

Please seek alternate routes. 

TRAFFIC ALERT WEB IMAGE.jpg

Download our WAAY 31 News and Weather apps. Follow us on FacebookInstagramTwitter and YouTube. Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you