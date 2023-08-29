 Skip to main content
Westbound lanes on Madison Boulevard in Madison shut down due to wreck

All westbound lanes on Madison Boulevard are shut down until further notice due to a multi-vehicle wreck.

The city of Madison asks that you seek an alternate route.

