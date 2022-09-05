 Skip to main content
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Portions of Alabama and southern middle Tennessee,
including the following areas, in Alabama, Colbert, Cullman,
DeKalb, Franklin AL, Jackson, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Limestone,
Madison, Marshall and Morgan. In southern middle Tennessee,
Franklin TN, Lincoln and Moore.

* WHEN...Through late this evening.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Widespread rainfall ranging from 1 to 5 inches has fallen
across the area over the last 24 hours. Additional rounds of
heavy rainfall are forecast to occur through late this
evening. Heavy rainfall will lead to additional flooding and
exacerbate any ongoing flooding issues.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

Westbound lanes of Governor's Drive closed near Stovehouse due to downed utility pole

  • Updated
  • 0
Governor's Drive Pole Down

A utility pole brought down wires near Stovehouse on Governor's Drive early Labor Day.

UPDATE: As of 7:30 a.m., police on scene say westbound lanes of Governor's will be closed for three to four more hours.

Crews are waiting on another utility pole to arrive. Once it does, all lanes of Governor's Drive will be closed while crews make repairs. 

There is no estimate how long those repairs will take once the pole arrives.

The victim is still recovering in the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A car that crashed into a utility pole brought down wires near Stovehouse on Governor's Drive early Monday morning.

Westbound lanes of Governor's Drive are closed at 9th Street.

Eastbound lanes have reopened.

One person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Power was out from about 1:00 a.m. to nearly 2:30 a.m. for a bulk of Huntsville Utilities customers in the area.

