Westbound lane on Eastview Drive at Slaughter Road in Madison closed for construction

The westbound lane on Eastview Drive at Slaughter Road in Madison is shut down.
According to the city of Madison, the lane is closed for construction in the area.
Please use caution and expect delays.
