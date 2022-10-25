'We're very, very happy': DeKalb County woman reunites with brother after 54 years

A DeKalb County woman is finally reunited with her brother after 54 years!
The siblings were separated when they were kids, but never forgot about each other.
The COVID-19 pandemic delayed their reunion a bit, but from England to North Alabama now the wait is over.
WAAY 31 was at Huntsville International Airport when Maureen Godwin and Brian Noiton reunited.
"Oh, so nice to see you! How are you? Oh, I have been waiting so long," Noiton said when he saw his sister.
Through Ancestry.com, Godwin says she was able to find her brother about three years ago.
"I can't believe it," Noiton said. "I am so excited! It's unbelievable."
They haven't seen each other since Godwin moved to America.
She has been living in North Alabama since she was 15.
Her brother stayed in England.
He still lives there now, but will be in North Alabama for the next five weeks.
Something they've both anxiously been waiting for.
"It's been a wonderful blessing," Godwin said. "Thank you Jesus for finding my brother."
Noiton says he will be enjoying the weather and his first Thanksgiving, too!
The siblings also plan to do a lot of catching up after all of these years.