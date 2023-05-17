'We're going to continue to fight': Tommy Tuberville talks as Space Command's home remains undecided

Tommy Tuberville said Wednesday during his weekly press call, he was going to continue to fight for Space Command's relocation to Huntsville.
A report by NBC claimed the White House has plans to halt the move from Colorado to Alabama over the state's abortion law.
"This would set a terrible precedent," Tuberville said. "Is he going to close all the military bases in red states? Lots of state's are pro-life."
Tensions have been fueled as the senator argues for Space Command's move to the Rocket City. He claims the Biden administration is playing political games.
However, right now he is stalling more than 200 of President Biden's military promotions in response to policies the Department of Defense put in place after the overturning of Roe V. Wade. These policies help support abortions for women in the military.
In NBC's report, it states one official said "Tuberville is not helping" when it comes to the relocation.
Tuberville, when asked about his political moves with army promotions, said it has nothing to do with the president's plans.
"If I thought this had anything to do with it, obviously, we wouldn't be going down this road," Tuberville said. "But I believe in, I believe in life."
Instead, he said he has been trying to work with the administration for years to finalize the move.
"Everyday I've been here, we've done something in terms of trying to convince this administration which is obviously not bi-partisan, they are very partisan, to make this happen," He said.
Tuberville said he hopes to talk with people with the Pentagon within the next week but said he will not talk with people in the White House.
The secretary of the Air Force is tasked with deciding the permanent home for space command. But Tuberville and other lawmakers are convinced the president will heavily influence that decision.
If Space Command's HQ is moved to Huntsville, it would bring 1,400 jobs.