Wellstone plans to build mental health crisis center for kids

A mental health crisis center for kids is coming to Huntsville. It will be the first of its kind in Alabama.
Right now, there are crisis units in hospitals but not an entire center dedicated to helping kids during a mental health emergency. That is where Wellstone Behavioral Health comes in.
"We started working on this back in 2018, 2019," CEO Jeremy Blair said.
Blair said the construction you see off Memorial Parkway is the adult mental health crisis center. The work is not stopping there, though. In a year, construction will begin on a wing dedicated to helping pediatric patients.
"Our youth are in a mental health crisis and we need to continue to bring resources we can," Blair said.
Blair said the pandemic made the crisis even more severe. State lawmakers and the governor set aside funding to make this project happen sooner.
"That kinda sped up a lot of timelines and also highlight the need for crisis beds for pediatrics," Blair said.
HEMSI transports about 800 kids out of the county every year. Right now, the nearest crisis beds are in Decatur. Blair said it is important to note a crisis bed is different than the bed at an emergency room.
"Emergency departments are wonderful, and they do a lot of great work in our community especially but its not always the right choice for someone who is in a psychiatric or mental health crisis," Blair said.
Like an emergency room, the center will be open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
"Their not open 8-5 Monday through Friday because crises don't happen during those hours," He said.
The adult crisis center should be open by August. It will be at least two years until the pediatric wing is done.