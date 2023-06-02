 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

WellStone hosts job fair, dozens of clinical and non-clinical jobs currently available

  • Updated
  • 0
WellStone

Image from the WellStone Facebook page

WellStone, North Alabama’s largest and most comprehensive behavioral healthcare provider, hosted a job fair Friday.

There are currently dozens of clinical and non-clinical opportunities to apply for at WellStone.

“We are hiring people for our crisis services, for our WellStone emergency services, we need lots of people there. I think WellStone does a really good job engaging its employees and letting them know hey we appreciate you, you are making a difference for someone every day who is hurting,” said Karen Peterson, director of development at WellStone.

WellStone is hiring full-time and part-time positions with various shifts available.

If you were unable to make it to Friday’s fair, the openings are posted on their website at wellstone.com.

Download our WAAY 31 News and Weather apps. Follow us on FacebookInstagramTwitter and YouTube. Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you