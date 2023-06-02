WellStone hosts job fair, dozens of clinical and non-clinical jobs currently available

WellStone, North Alabama’s largest and most comprehensive behavioral healthcare provider, hosted a job fair Friday.
There are currently dozens of clinical and non-clinical opportunities to apply for at WellStone.
“We are hiring people for our crisis services, for our WellStone emergency services, we need lots of people there. I think WellStone does a really good job engaging its employees and letting them know hey we appreciate you, you are making a difference for someone every day who is hurting,” said Karen Peterson, director of development at WellStone.
WellStone is hiring full-time and part-time positions with various shifts available.
If you were unable to make it to Friday’s fair, the openings are posted on their website at wellstone.com.