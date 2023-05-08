Wellstone Behavioral Health shares way you can cope with mass shooting trauma

Saturday's mass shooting in Allen, Texas, that left eight people dead and countless others injured was a devastating sight for people there and at home watching the coverage.
A recent study from the Kaiser Foundation revealed one in five people have known a family member killed by gun violence.
Mental health experts say seeing these shootings thousands of miles away can still cause a lot of anxiety and stress.
At Wellstone Behavioral Health in Huntsville, they reported an increase in calls related to mass shootings recently.
"Our access to care coordinator reported a spike in calls after the Nashville school shooting," said Karen Petersen, development director. "That really hit home for a lot of people. How many people don't have their children that they kiss goodbye in the morning and [then] send them to school where they're supposed to be safe."
Mass shooting violence is not just limited to certain states, as Alabama has had two separate mass shootings this year, leading to six deaths and dozens of injuries.
Petersen said sharing your feelings with those you trust is key when you are struggling with the violence.
"Make sure you keep those lines of communication open," said Petersen. "Talk to your friends, talk to your support groups [and] talk to your therapist, if you have one."
Coming forward to your loved ones that you are not doing well is nothing to be ashamed of, and Petersen said doing so is a big first step you can make toward getting through any mental health challenge you may have.