We'll be 'Dancing in September' but will we also be 'Singing in the Rain?'

Mostly clear skies and very mild and comfortable conditions remain in the forecast Thursday evening and overnight. Wake -up temperatures Friday will be in the mid-60s with a slight a breeze but more clouds than sun.
The cloud cover remains overhead through the afternoon with very isolated rain and storm chances in the forecast for late afternoon/early evening. High temperatures for the day will sit in the mid-80s.
The temperatures are up for Saturday and Sunday but the good news is, that the dew point humidity levels are down. Saturday will feature a touch of rain in the early morning but then remain dry for the rest of the day. Sunshine sticks around Sunday and even Labor Day Monday. High temperatures will sit in the low 90s.
Isolated rain is in the forecast Wednesday night and Thursday morning but the rest of the next work-week will be completely dry.
TONIGHT: Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid-60s. Wind: N 5 MPH.
TODAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid-80s. Wind: NE 5-10 MPH.