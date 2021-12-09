You are the owner of this article.
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest
Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to noon CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects,
including holiday decorations. Tree limbs could be blown down
and a few power outages may result.

*PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Welfare check leads to drug trafficking arrest in Morgan County

A welfare check on a man passed out in a car outside a Morgan County service station ended in a drug trafficking arrest, records show.

Morgan County deputies found Eddie Louis Golden of Center Point unresponsive Wednesday. He was inside a car at the service station on Cotaco Florette Road and Alabama 67 South.

An affidavit filed Thursday said deputies broke out a car window and noticed "substances in (Golden's) lap ... believed to be controlled substances." Golden was woken up by emergency medical technicians but refused additional medical assistance, and a field test on two substances found in the car identified them as fentanyl and methamphetamine, according to the affidavit.

Records show Golden was booked into the Morgan County Jail on a $10,000 bond. He is charged with trafficking in fentanyl and unlawful possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine).

