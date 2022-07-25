Welfare check leads to drug arrest for Moulton man

A request for a welfare check in Moulton led to an arrest for drug possession for a resident, according to police.
Moulton Police Chief Craig Knight said the department was asked to check on a home on Main Street. Two officers responded to the home, and while speaking with residents, one officer spotted "drug paraphernalia in plain view" in a bedroom, Knight said.
According to Knight, 43-year-old Rusty Wayne Mizell admitted also having a syringe with methamphetamine inside. Mizell also confirmed that the two water bongs and the two small baggies that tested positive for methamphetamine were also his, Knight said.
Mizell was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was set at $4,000.
Knight said officers confirmed "everyone in the residence was well and not in need of any assistance."