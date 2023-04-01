Weekend sunshine ahead of plenty of work-week rain

Mostly clear conditions remain in the forecast overnight with temperatures falling slightly cooler than what we have been used to the past few nights, with overnight lows in the low 40s and upper 30s.
Sunday morning will be chilly and breezy but with plenty of unobstructed sunshine, our afternoon high temperature will reach to the low 70s. Soak up Sunday's sun while you can because each day this work-week brings the chance for rain and/or storms.
Rain moves into the area in the wee-hours of Monday morning and last through about lunchtime bringing gusty winds and periods of heavy downpours. These storms are not severe at this time. By later Monday afternoon, conditions will be dry but mostly cloudy with highs in the low 70s, yet again.
Rain chances stay consistent throughout the week with Wednesday looking to bring the heaviest storms and another day where we need to stay weather aware.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows near 40. Wind: NNE 5-10, gusts 15 MPH.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 70s. Wind: NE turning SW 5-10 MPH.