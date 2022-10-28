Weekend starts partly sunny, ends rainy

Great weather for Friday night football games. Partly cloudy with increasing clouds overnight. Lows drop into the lower 50s before dawn.
Saturday starts off sunny and dry, but an approaching cold front will bring evening showers and gusty winds to the region. The heaviest rain arrives Saturday night into Sunday morning. Sunday will be dreary with scattered showers and gusty winds. Some rain may linger into Monday morning.
If you have outdoor Halloween plans for Saturday night or for Sunday, considering trying to move them indoors is likely a good plan. So far, the Halloween forecast for Monday features a return of the sun, but temperatures will remain cool with highs in the mid to upper 60s.
TONIGHT: Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s. Wind: E at 2 to 5 MPH. Gusts to 20 MPH.
SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Evening showers. Heaviest rain overnight. Highs around 70. Rain chance: 30%. Wind: E at 5 to 10 MPH. Gusts to 25 MPH
SATURDAY NIGHT: Rain heavy at times. Thunderstorms possible. Lows in the mid 50s. Rain chance: 90%. Wind: E at 5 to 10 MPH. Gusts to 30 MPH.
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Highs in the mid-70s. Rain chance: 70%. Wind: SE at 10-15 MPH.