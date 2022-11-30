Weekend of recycling pickup set for Huntsville, Madison County

Help is coming for recycling this weekend in Madison County, according to the city of Huntsville and Madison County.
As many customers have complained about a lack of recycling collection, plans are set for additional pickup on Dec. 2 and 3.
Here’s the full news release from the Solid Waste Disposal Authority and Recycling Alliance of North Alabama:
The Solid Waste Disposal Authority of the City of Huntsville (SWDA) and its curbside recycling program, Recycling Alliance of North Alabama (RANA), announced today that the City of Huntsville Public Works Department and the Madison County Waste Control Department will temporarily assist this weekend with curbside collections that have faced delays over the past few weeks.
The RANA curbside collection program contractor since August of this year, Platform Waste Solutions, has recently experienced delays due to intermittent staffing, supply chain and mechanical issues with trucks which affected the timeliness of collections.
“We understand there are many frustrated residents, and we apologize for the inconvenience this has caused. A recovery plan is in place for this weekend, December 2 and 3, to pick up all uncollected carts,” said John “Doc” Holladay, Executive Director, SWDA. “We would like to thank Mayor Battle, Chairman Strong, Huntsville City Council, Madison County Commission and their sanitation departments who have come in to help create a recovery plan to get all routes current.”
All residents who have experienced delays are asked to please leave their RANA cart on the curb throughout the weekend to allow for the City of Huntsville, Madison County, and the RANA trucks to service recycling carts. All collections should be caught up by the end of the weekend.
The City and County will utilize their employees and trucks for the collections. All materials collected as part of this recovery effort will be sent to the recycling materials recovery processor in Chattanooga, TN. The City and County are assisting for the current backlog and SWDA will reimburse their costs for their assistance.
For more information about the RANA curbside program, please visit www.recycling-alliance.com.