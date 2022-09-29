Weekend looks drier as Ian tracks east

Clear sky conditions overnight as lows drop into the chilly upper 40s. We will keep winds out of the north Friday. That will hold high temperatures in the mid- to upper 80s, with wind gusts up to 25 mph at times.
The weekend continues to trend drier now that Hurricane Ian is tracking well to our east. There is only a slight chance for spotty showers early Saturday for areas along the Alabama-Georgia state line.
Plan on generally dry conditions Saturday and Sunday. Highs remain in the mid-70s under mostly sunny skies.
Tracking the Tropics
Hurricane Ian continues its trek off the east coast of Florida. The storm is expected to turn back inland and make a second landfall near Charleston, South Carolina, sometime Friday. Rainfall amounts of 4 to 8 inches and storm surge up to 5 feet are possible for coastal Georgia and the Carolinas this weekend.
On the current forecast track, Ian is expected to stay east of our area and should have little, if any, impact on our region this weekend.
TONIGHT: Clear and cool. Lows in the upper 40s. Wind: NE at 10 to 15 MPH, gusting to 25.