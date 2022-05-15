Weekend finishes with storms

Partly to mostly sunny skies Sunday afternoon will push highs to the upper 80s today. This heat will generate hit or miss thunderstorms that will last through the early evening Sunday.
This weekend's best rain chances may come at the very end of the weekend with the approach of our next cold front. Scattered to possibly a broken line of storms out ahead of the cold front will arrive in the Shoals between 8-10 PM Sunday tonight. An isolated storm closer to the Mississippi state-line could be strong to severe, but the overall severe risk is low. As the storms trek east through North Alabama they will weaken and dissipate, ending any severe threat by I-65.
Any slight drop in temperatures behind the cold front doesn't last long. By midweek, heat builds back into the region, with highs surging into the low to possibly mid 90s for the first time this year.