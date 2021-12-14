Week of Joy with Toyota Alabama, WAAY 31: Huntsville-Madison County Public Library

"Week of Joy" continued Tuesday as WAAY 31 and Toyota Alabama honored an area nonprofit working to help its community.
WAAY 31 and Toyota Alabama presented the North Huntsville library with a $4,000 check for the entire Huntsville-Madison County Public Library system.
Adrienne Bone, a librarian with the system, said the money will be used to continue offering free services to the public by "purchasing more books, using it for training purposes (and) getting equipment that we may need."
"Every little bit helps," Bone said. "This is a great amount. Thank you, thank you, thank you."
