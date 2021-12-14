You have permission to edit this article.
Week of Joy with Toyota Alabama, WAAY 31: Huntsville-Madison County Public Library

On Tuesday, Toyota Alabama and WAAY 31 made a special presentation at the North Huntsville Library. Representatives from the Huntsville-Madison County Public Library system received a $4,000 check from Toyota Alabama that will benefit library programs and services that support the community. 

WAAY 31 and Toyota Alabama presented the North Huntsville library with a $4,000 check for the entire Huntsville-Madison County Public Library system. 

Adrienne Bone, a librarian with the system, said the money will be used to continue offering free services to the public by "purchasing more books, using it for training purposes (and) getting equipment that we may need."

"Every little bit helps," Bone said. "This is a great amount. Thank you, thank you, thank you."

All week long, WAAY 31 News at 4:30 will feature local nonprofits working to bring joy during the holidays to the community.

